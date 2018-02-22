Juventus lining up Man Utd and Chelsea target’s replacement
19 March at 11:40Suffice it to say that Alex Sandro’s performance against SPAL at the weekend was not up to scratch. Of course, he was not the only Juventus player to blame for a lacklustre display in Ferrara, but it was the latest in a long line of below par showings from the Brazilian full-back. Meanwhile, directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are still weighing up how to handle negotiations over his future during this summer’s transfer window.
Antonio Conte’s Chelsea made an offer of around €70 million for him last July, though this was rejected by the Bianconeri who had no intention of losing another first-choice defender following the departures of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the former FC Porto star has yet to commit his future to Juve after they made it clear he would not be allowed to leave before the end of the campaign.
Rumours surrounding his future will inevitably persist and top European clubs will no doubt signal their interest in luring him away from Turin. Marotta and Paratici will then have a big decision to make – could he be sacrificed if someone offers €50 million or more? Possibly, though it is unlikely he will move to Stamford Bridge given the fact they signed Emerson Palmieri from Roma in January. Indeed, Manchester United and PSG are the two most likely to throw their hats in the ring.
Juve are already in the process of identifying potential replacements for the 27-year-old, with Atalanta’s Leonardo Spinazzola in line to make his return to Allianz Stadium. With reports suggesting Kwadwo Asamoah could also be set to leave the club, they may have to look at bringing in two new left-sided full-backs ahead of next season. Check out our gallery to find out the five most likely candidates to replace the pair.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments