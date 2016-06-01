Galliani confesses relationship with Barbara Berlusconi was difficult
11 February at 21:20Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani discussed several issues related to his time at the club during an interview with La 7. Here is what he had to say on Barbara Berlusconi, Gennaro Gattuso and more:
“The match in which I suffered the most? Definitely the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2007. We were 2-0 up, Liverpool scored a goal and we risked conceding an equaliser in the closing minutes. I thought it was a remake of two years previously when we played them in Istanbul. The best Milan player during my time? Without a doubt, Marco van Basten.”
Galliani continued: “My relationship with Barbara Berlusconi? It was difficult, I cannot lie. Gattuso? I suffered for months after that fateful night in Istanbul, and could not sleep. As for Rino, he insisted that we would take revenge one day and that we would win the Champions League, maybe even against Liverpool.”
(La 7)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments