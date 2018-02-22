Galliani: ‘Gattuso wanted to leave AC Milan. Liverpool? Istanbul still hurts’
21 April at 18:32Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani talked to Deejay Football Club on Saturday afternoon revealing a few interesting facts about his career at the club.
Back in summer 2010, Galliani chose Massimiliano Allegri to replace Carlo Ancelotti in charge of the San Siro hierarchy and today he revealed when was the first time that he presented the current Juventus tactician to former rossoneri president Silvio Berlusconi:
“It was the same night of the final between Bayern Munich and Inter. I’ve never said that before, that’s when I presented Allegri to Berlusconi. I chose Allegri because he is a solid manager. My friend Cellino had fired him at Cagliari but after he hired Allegri back to create me some troubles but in the end he didn’t block his exit.”
Talking about Roma’s Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool, Galliani said: “I will support Roma and I will attend the return tie at the Olimpico. I was invited by Gandini. I will wear a big Roma scarf because when I think of Istanbul I still feel down."
One last comment on AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso: “I want to be honest, I didn’t expect him to be soo good. He surprised me in a positive way. He was so unstoppable and hot-blooded when he was a footballer that I’de never imagine him becoming a manager. I love Gattuso. After Istanbul he wanted to leave AC Milan because he loved the club too much. He said pain would go away quicker if he had left.”
