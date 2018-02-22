Galliani: ‘I celebrated Icardi’s disallowed goal’
05 April at 17:55Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has revealed that he did celebrate when Mauro Icardi's goal was disallowed during Milan's clash with Inter yesterday.
The game at San Siro ended goalless, despite it not being short of any action whatsoever. The point keeps Milan at sixth and Inter at fourth and the gap between them is eight points, with Lazio sandwiched between them with 57 points, six more than the rossoneri.
And Galliani was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport following the 0-0 draw in the Serie A between the two Milan rivals. He admitted that he celebrated when Mauro Icardi's goal was chalked off because of VAR. He said: "I approached the match with same emotional participation as before. My faith hasn't changed despite the change in office. I still jumped and still swore."
"The Milan I love is the same one that I loved 31 years ago. I did the same cheer, when Cutrone scored and even when Icardi's goal got cancelled."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
