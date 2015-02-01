Galliani: I locked Gattuso in our trophy room after Instanbul
11 February at 18:20Longtime and legendary AC Milan sporting director Adriano Galliani reminisced about his time in charge of putting together squads at the San Siro. Speaking to La7, the Italian revealed some of his greatest hardships at AC Milan, as well as some of his biggest triumphs.
HIS MOST INTENSE MATCH:
Definitely the Champions League final in Athens against Liverpool. It was 2007, we went up 2 to 0 before Liverpool scored a goal and we risked the draw in the last minutes. I thought it was the remake of two years before in Istanbul.
THE STRONGEST AC MILAN PLAYER:
I have no doubts it Marco van Basten.
HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH BARBARA BERLUSCONI:
It was difficult, I can not lie.
ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH GATTUSO:
I actually locked him in our trophy room. He could not overcome the pain of the defeat of Istanbul and thought of going away, and not wearing our shirt anymore. At that time I suffered and I did not sleep for months. I said to Rino: 'You will see that one day it will happen, that we will have the revenge and we will win the Champions League. Maybe even against Liverpool.
Go to comments