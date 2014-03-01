Galliani: 'I met Berlusconi today, I am happy that Milan are now back in Europe'

Milan have been celebrating their 2007 UCL title as it was their 10th year anniversary. Ex-Milan general manager Adriano Galliani spoke to the press, here is what he had to say: "I am doing well, I have been doing other things. When I watch the Milan games, I still get emotional and whenever Milan score, I still celebrate in the same way. I am very happy that Milan are now back in Europe. I met Berlusconi earlier today, tonight he had other things to do if not he would've been here too. He told me to say hello to everyone since our 2007 UCL win is still very present in his mind and in his heart".



Milan are now owned by Yonghong Li now as Marco Fassone, David Han Li and Massimiliano Mirabelli are in charge of the daily operations. Silvio Berlusconi's daughter Barbara Berlusconi stayed on at Milan in their Marketing departement.