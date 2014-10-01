Galliani: ‘I rejected an offer from China, I don’t know the identities of AC Milan buyers’

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has released an interview with Radio Deejay revealing to have refused an offer of a Chinese club in 2013. Galliani will step back as the club’s CEO at the beginning of March, when Sino-Europe will complete the takeover of the Serie A giants.



“At the end of 2013 I refused the offer of a Chinese club. My master told me that I couldn’t leave the club and I obeyed. I knew the identities of those Chinese, but I don’t know who want to buy the club today.”



“I’m very happy with this season’s results. I don’t know if we can win the league, I’m just observing.”



“Football is my life and my passion, but I’m not going to become president of the Lega Calcio again. It’s not a role that I like, I love watching games and even a non-professional league match is more exciting than a Italian FA meeting for me.”

