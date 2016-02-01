Galliani finally reveals why Aubemeyang had to leave AC Milan
29 March at 17:25Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is surely one of AC Milan’s biggest regrets. The Gabon captain and current Borussia Dortmund star played in the rossoneri academy for several seasons before leaving the club on a permanent € 1.8 million move to join St.Etienne in 2012.
Aubameyang went on to become one of Europe’s most wanted strikers since moving to Borussia Dortmund. He has 30 goals in 33 appearances with the Bundesliga giants and AC Milan are considering signing him in the summer.
The club’s CEO Adriano Galliani has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport to explain why the player had to leave AC Milan five years ago.
“We had spotted his talent, we knew he was very strong. He could play as winger or support striker. He was always available and willing to learn from his teammates. He was the best player of that youth squad alongside [Man Utd defender] Darmian.”
“We could imagine he would have become a complete striker. He scored seven goals in five games in the Youth Champions League but that AC Milan senior squad was very strong and we had amazing strikers like Kaka, Pato, Inzaghi and Gilardino.”
