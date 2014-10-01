AC Milan don’t seem to have made any progress for Gerard Deulofeu in the last few hours, if Adriano Galliani is anything to go by.

Interviewed as he left Milanello by Calciomercato

“No, we’re still talking”.

“It’ll take time, we chat, we discuss things, it’s typical negotiating”.

Galliani was more boisterous about Jose Sosa, however, who has been linked with a move to both China and Fenerbahce.

“No, we’re not giving Sosa away, he’s staying here”. The former Napoli man joined the Rossoneri this summer from bellow TurkLig side Besiktas.

Here’s a video of Longo’s quick chat with the CEO:

Earlier reports from Milanello had the Rossoneri viewing the Deulofeu situation with “increasing optimism”.

Sources had told us that the 22-year-old was pushing for a move to the San Siro, and was being pushed out of the door by Memphis Depay’s potential arrival.