Gareth Bale admits this about Real Madrid return
11 September at 17:10Gareth Bale has admitted that he should not have rushed his return to the Real Madrid side, according to BT Sport.
During his four years in Spain, Bale has been plagued with injury problems. This did not help as, 10 games into his return to action, he suffered a calf tear during a match against Barcelona – an injury that kept him out for another six weeks.
“I had to take a lot of painkillers to be able to play. And yes, now I think I should have taken more time to recover so I could have played much better when I returned and be able to do all those things with the ankle which I wasn’t able to.
“And yes, if I go back I would have taken more time to recover better.”
“An injury is something that’s very frustrating when you’re a professional sportsman. Of course it’s been difficult not being able to play, but I’ve had a good pre-season and I’m training hard to be able to help the team win more titles.”
Go to comments