Gareth Bale: Real Madrid star to recover in time for Champions League clash against Napoli



Real Madrid star Gareth Bale should be fit to play next Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Napoli, AS.com reports. According to the Spanish paper, the Wales International will return to action on the 15th of February, when the Merengues’ will host the Serie A giants at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Bale underwent ankle surgery last November and is having a pretty quick recovery. That should allow the former Tottenham star to feature in Real Madrid’s starting XI against Napoli in two weeks time. The 27-year-old was supposed to remain out of action for four months, but his return to the pitch is taking less than expected.



The Welshman has played quite a key role for Real Madrid over the last three Champions League campaigns. Bale netted the winner in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid and provided Sergio Ramos the assist to score the opener in the 2016 final, still against the Merengues’ hatred city rivals.

