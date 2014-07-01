Gary Lineker says England international is good enough for Real Madrid
19 August at 10:05Former England international and now Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has said that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is good enough to play for Real Madrid, according to the Daily Express.
Kane was the Premier League top-scorer last season but he has found it hard to make an impact early on in the season.
‘Where could go Kane be in a few years' time? That remains to be seen and while Spurs will hope he stays with them, you can see a scenario where one of the big clubs might look at him," Linker told Yahoo Sport.
“I stand by my statement from last season that he was better than their current striker Karim Benzema and feel Kane could play for a big club like Real Madrid right now if he wanted to.
“I like Benzema, he is a very good centre-forward, but I think if I played in that Real Madrid team, I would score a goal every game and I think Kane is good enough to play at that stature of club.”
