Gary Neville speaks on Man United's title ambition
13 August at 14:55Former Manchester United right-back, club legend and now TV pundit Gary Neville has spoken out about Man United’s title hopes this season, saying that the club ‘have to win the league’ this season, according to the Daily Mail.
Man United did win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europe League last season – the latter meaning the club have a place in the Champions League this season – but finished a disappointing 6th place in the league.
Neville believes this must improve, and the Red Devils need to gun for the title, ‘You can’t just drop your expectation because they haven’t won it for a couple of years. They have to win the league. Mourinho has to win the league here,'
‘The money that’s been spent, his own personal expectations and what he’s always delivered has been titles, so I would say United have to approach this season to win the league.
‘I don’t think it’s good enough to say “they’re going to get back into fourth”. That isn’t an ambition when you’ve spent the money that’s been spent and amassed the players that Mourinho has now amassed,' he added.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
