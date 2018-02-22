AC Milan has issued a statement via their official website on the latest developments regarding coach Gennaro Gattuso and an impending contract renewal.



With talk of an imminent extension about to be signed, the Rossoneri have set the record straight by explaining that;



“Five away matches out of the last nine, the wind of Cagliari, the extra-time of the TIM Cup semi-fianl in Rome and the psychological scars of the death of Davide Astori have exceeded any talk about contract extensions.



2018 started with the Rossoneri 14 points away from fourth place and three months later, Milan are in the Final of the TIM Cup and are now sixth in the standings just five points away from fourth place.



This can be attributed to the great work of Gattuso and his players and in light of this, conversations about his future deserve to be brought forward."



The former Rossoneri midfielder is only under contract until the end of the current campaign.