What started out as a dangerous experiment looks to have paid dividends, as AC Milan continues to fly under the stewardship of Gennaro Gattuso.



Sunday night’s 1-0 win over Sampdoria was Gattuso’s fifth in his last six games in charge and although he only has a contract until the end of the season, it’s seems unthinkable that he will not be put in place for the long-term.



Having replaced Vincenzo Montella, the former Milan stalwart has steadied a ship that looked dangerously close to capsizing and his reward must be a contract extension as soon as possible.



Gattuso has never asked about money, he joined the staff as youth team coach last summer after a spell in charge at Pisa, who he took back into Serie B. Now he’s ended up with the top job at Casa Milan but make no mistake, he has ambitions to take the club back into the Champions League.



The new boss wants some clarity on what will be happening in the summer, not only on a personal level, but with the playing squad.



With Financial Fair-Play at the forefront of everyone’s mind, Gattuso knows that certain players will be sacrificed, but he will want what he believes to be the “real Milanisti” to remain with him as he sets sail for brighter horizons.