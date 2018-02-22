Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has been speaking at his press-conference ahead of tomorrow night’s Europa League clash with Arsenal.



Firstly however, he wanted to add his thoughts to the tragic loss of Davide Astori last weekend.



“We’ve lost a great man. I met him when he was at Milan aged just 16, he was always asking if he could use the gymnasium and I always used to say to him that he could do anything as this was his home.



“He was always respectful and an example to all young people. We will miss him a lot.”



ON ARSENAL – “We were very shaken by the news of Davide on Sunday but now we have to concentrate on Arsenal. There are in a moment of great difficulty. But they still have quality in the team.



“We need to enjoy this moment as apart from Bonucci & Biglia, the rest of the team has little experience of European football.”



ON TRANSFERRING HIS OWN EXPERIENCE TO THE PLAYERS – “Carlo Ancelotti always gave me the belief before we played big matches and this is what I have always passed on to my teams.”



ON CUTRONE – “It’s not all about one individual; I’m interested more in the collective.”



ON HIS OWN PARTICULAR TEST WITH WENGER – “It’s not a challenge between Gattuso & Wenger, there is no competition here. He has won so much in his career and for more than 20 years has coached at the same club.



“He is just about to finish whereas I am only just starting, but it will be an interesting match; I have a mentality that is fresher but you cannot make comparisons.”



ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SERIE A & THE PREMIER LEAGUE – “Italian teams are doing well in Europe again but the comparison between Italian and English football is 10-0. What happened to us ten years ago is now happening to them.”