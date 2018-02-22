Gattuso: AC Milan can cause an upset against Arsenal

Gennaro Gattuso and Suso spoke to the media ahead of AC Milan’s crucial UEFA Europa League encounter against Arsenal tomorrow night. The Rossoneri have it all to do in London having lost 2-0 at home to the Gunners last Thursday. Here is what the pair had to say during their pre-match press conference:



Gattuso: “We are proud to play in such a beautiful and important stadium. Our duty is to give our best shot. We have worked very hard ahead of this match. In the first leg, we didn’t play with the right approach.”



Suso: “The match at San Siro didn’t go well. Tomorrow, we must play with the right mentality and try to do it as a team. It’s a huge challenge as we play in a very important stadium, but we will give our all.”



Gattuso: “We know it will be difficult, but this is football and there is nothing more beautiful than breaking predictions. Tomorrow we will play a different match.”



Suso: “They play attractive and offensive football, and they are a very good team. We must be careful but if we play as a team we can do it.”



Gattuso: “Mkhitaryan is a player who has improved since he arrived in England. He is not only technically gifted, he has improved the speed of his game too.”



Suso: “We have nothing to lose here and we are very focused on this match. For me, it was harder to prepare for the match against Genoa than for this one, even if we made a mistake at San Siro.”



Gattuso: “We will try our best, it’s our dream and we’ll have to play a perfect match. We are not a team that makes every opportunity count. We do well to arrive in the final third but we don’t always finish the right way. We still have to improve.”



Gattuso: “Donnarumma will start tomorrow. I talk to him every day. He is one of the few players I drink coffee with. In these months, we have always had a good rapport.”



Gattuso: “Çalhanoğlu is doing well. I’m pleased with his performances. Perhaps he hasn’t played great the last couple of matches but he always helps the team.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)