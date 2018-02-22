Gattuso: ‘AC Milan must qualify for Europa League’
20 April at 15:10AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has been speaking to the media ahead of his side’s Serie A match at home to Benevento tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:
“Benevento are a team that has nothing to lose and who play football very well. If tomorrow we don’t play with the right mindset, we will struggle.
“Atalanta, Fiorentina and Sampdoria are all direct opponents. We have to think about doing our job, without forgetting where we were four months ago. We need to get back to winning ways.
“Wearing AC Milan’s shirt implies a big responsibility. I want to see a sense of belonging and the desire to fight from my players. Even if some may be tired. We must not be afraid. Then we will see how far we can go.
“I want us to be a solid team. It’s not a coincidence that we are behind Juventus and Napoli in numbers of crosses and shots on goal. We do well in the build-up and create a lot, with the exception of the last match against Torino.
“Biglia is an important player who gives us balance and always helps in defence. Montolivo or Locatelli are not at fault for the goal we conceded against Torino. That’s not the problem. The mistake was losing possession of the ball.
“The Europa League is very important. AC Milan must play in an international competition. It’s definitely better to be sixth and seventh because it would be better to avoid the preliminary rounds.
“I have already faced De Zerbi in Serie C. He likes to play offensive football and has great ideas. I like his coaching style very much. He is very well prepared. When I meet a colleague, I always try to steal something from him.
“Cutrone as a winger can be a good alternative. Let’s see. Patrick might start tomorrow but not on the wing.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
