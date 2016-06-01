Gattuso admits AC Milan is tired after beating Inter Milan

Coming off his club’s biggest victory of the season, Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the assembled media prior to AC Milan’s battle against Fiorentina.



“The Derby della Madoninna has been a morale booster, but we are very tired after the match,” he said at a press conference. “Fiorentina are a strong side who concede few goals and with a well-prepared coach.”



“We have recorded 317 shots and scored only 23 goals. We have to do better although sometimes we are also unlucky. It has happened that we shot and hit the opponent or the ball ended just wide. We have to improve in finishing.”



“Tomorrow's game is very important and we have to play as a team or it will be a very very tough 90 minutes. We can do a lot more but I am very pleased with the squad. I hope there won't be any injuries.”



He also wished the best to his predecessor, Vincenzo Montella, who’ll take over the role at Sevilla.