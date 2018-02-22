Gattuso reveals what he thought after Icardi’s last minute miss

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso talked to Sky Sport after the rossoneri 0-0 draw in the Derby della Madonnina: “Inter played better than us. We made a step back in terms of quality today but tactically we didn’t play bad. We struggled to create goal chances. We should have played better in the middle of the park. Today we struggled in that part of the pitch.



I have to say Bonucci and Romagnoli played very well, they deserve the praise. I am on focused on improving this team. We have to improve and we know that. We are not 100%, we still have eight games to qualify for the Champions League and we have the Coppa Italia final to be played.



Sometimes we need a striker to build the action, especially when we don’t have a regista. We have to improve in building the action but we need to be cleaner when we start the attacking action. Icardi's mistake? I didn't think anything about him. I thought we had been to naive in conceding that chance because there were only 20, 30 seconds left to be played. It's important not to have lose this game. It's an important draw because two successive defeats and two successive derby defeats would have been too much."