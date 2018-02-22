Gattuso angry with AC Milan, not referees, after Arsenal ouster

Following his side’s 1-3 defeat in London, and 5-1 defeat on aggregate to Arsenal, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke about their elimination from Europa League play. Here’s what he had to say to Sky Sports:



“This is the path we have to continue on, I'm proud of the my boys. I got angry only in the final minutes, when we gave up because in a few years we will only remember the result and 3-1 is heavy. I do not talk about referees, they can make mistakes like the players. I'm proud of my boys.”



“This team is raising the bar in Italy and in Europe against a great team. This is our path, I repeat, I got very angry at the 3-1 score. We can never give up.”



“We have to prepare one game at a time and work with serenity. I do not want to hear an alibi, we missed the match last week at San Siro. There are 11 matches in the league and one final, this team can do more and can reach Arsenal levels, which won with experience and attacking which were both better than ours.”



Donnarumma : "He has to raise his head, the mistakes are there, the goalkeepers can make mistakes like everyone else. He is among the best in the world, today it is a case, we mustn’t put much pressure on him. We talk too much about whether or not Reina arrives.”

