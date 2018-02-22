Gattuso blames AC Milan duo for Torino’s goal
18 April at 23:36AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso talked to Premium Sport after the rossoneri’s 1-1 draw against Torino: “We did suffer in the last 20 minutes, we allowed a goal because there was a mistake by Abate who lost his man. The first mistake of the action, however, was made by Kalinic. We could have won if Abate had scored at the end of the game. We also did not have lot of energy in the last 20 minutes.”
“I would always play with two strikers but now we must pay more attention at the back. We can’t allow many goals, we are AC Milan and we must always play to win games.”
“Nothing happened with Mazzarri, there was a misunderstanding on a ball that went out of the pitch, no problems at all.”
“Right now we are not 100% fit and we must correct some errors we usually do. Sometimes we lose games that seem won already. We have full focus on the qualification for the Europa League. The Champions League is not our target, I’ve always said that. You [journalist] talk about the Champions League, I never did.”
