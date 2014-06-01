Gattuso cancels AC Milan day off as new technical staff revealed

Reports suggest newly-appointed AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has opted to cancel the team’s planned day off, as he intends to put them through their paces and reverse their poor form as quickly as possible.



Meanwhile, Corriere della Sera has revealed who will be part of Rino’s technical staff, with Vincenzo Montella’s co-workers having also left Milanello with him.



Luigi Riccio will be the assistant coach, while the team’s fitness work will be entrusted to Mario Innaurato and Bruno Dominici. Marco Sangermani will be a match analyst. Last but by no means least, the goalkeepers will be coached by Alfredo Magni and Giorgio Bianchi.



So, there we have it; a Rossoneri revolution on the technical side of things. Now, let’s see whether it has the desired effect on their expensively-assembled squad of players. By cancelling the team’s day off, Gattuso has already laid down an early marker that he means business.



(Corriere della Sera)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)