Gattuso explains what’s the biggest difference between AC Milan and Juventus

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso talked to Premium Sport after the rossoneri’s 3-1 defeat to Juventus: “We are happy for the performance. I think it was a similar game to the one we played against Arsenal in London. We played well but the result was not good for us. Calhanoglu? I was angry with him because he lost a ball and didn’t run behind his opponent. We can’t be happy for the result. What we did tonight is not enough.



Now we have to focus on the derby and think that this situation was unthinkable three months ago. We have quality but physically we are not as strong as Juventus. Right now, with the players that I have, I am happy for the performance but the biggest difference between Juve and AC Milan right now is the physical strength. I am sorry we didn’t win because in football nobody remembers good performances, only wins.”

