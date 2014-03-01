Gattuso explains why AC Milan needed the break

Following Serie A’s two week break, Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media ahead of AC Milan’s clash with Cagliari on Sunday. Among the topics he discussed were the struggles of the Rossoneri, how he plans to have them shake off the rust quickly, and the transfer market.



ON RETURNING FROM THE BREAK:

We have the duty to start from where we left off. The team played well, we are satisfied with their professionalism. But we cannot relax. We hope to show tomorrow what we have been seeing lately.



ON CAGLIARI:

It's a team that can hurt you. They are technically good with interesting young players.



ON LUCAS BIGLIA’S AVAILABILITY:

I do not like talking about just one player. It would be disrespectful to Montolivo and Locatelli. We will have 11 matches in 43 days, we will need everyone.



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE BREAK:

We needed rest, on a mental and physical level. It was better if we were together, but it's right that they rested.