Gattuso explains why AC Milan will sign nobody in January

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport to reveal why AC Milan will make no signings in the January transfer window.



“I have to say the team is fit now. Players did train during the break and they did it well. I am happy because everybody is in shape but I had no doubts about it.”



“The break was good for us because we haven’t focused on the pitch and the lads are now back with so many expectations. No signings in January? Everybody at the club believe in the players we have, that’s why we will sign nobody in January.”



“In 2018 I want to see passion, I want to see something more because we can do something more. We have 11 games in one month and a half, we must think game by game. Our objective is to give this team some more self-confidence, we have a competitive squad.”

