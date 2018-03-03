Gattuso explains why Inter are favorites to beat Milan

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF LI YONGHONG IN MILAN:

I already knew about it for two weeks. Tomorrow comes to eat and will have a chat with the team. He’s very nice, and doesn’t miss anything. An important signal for the whole organization.



ON THE DIFFERENCES WITH THE ITALIAN COPPA DERBY:

Playing a derby is always nice, as a coach you have more difficulty staying calm. We must be good at preparing for it well. We must be humble. We must not get caught up in the enthusiasm. We have to respect the opponents, but I want to see a great game. I do not want to hear the word ‘fatigue’. I want 11 ready.



ON THE PHYSICAL CONDITION:

When you train for 70 minutes, the workloads are the same. But you must add the loads of stress that we don’t usually have in training. We arrive at the derby with one more day of rest, the boys are beautiful, fresh. We can not go wrong, for us it's like a final.



INTER:

The history of the derby says that many times the team struggling wins. On December 27th we were in trouble, but it did us good to win, it gave us energy. I do not like to hear that we are favorites, it is true that we have recovered many points but are 7 points behind. Right now they are stronger than us, Spalletti is a very prepared coach.

