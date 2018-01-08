Gattuso: “For 70 minutes the team played very well’

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media after his side’s 1-0 victory at home to Crotone this afternoon. Here is what he had to say:



“For 70 minutes the team played a great game, both tactically and technically. Later on in the match we made too many mistakes and made life difficult for ourselves. That said, we still deserved to win. We are improving and I’m happy.



"Cutrone? We create a lot, but we must put our opponents under more pressure. We have to improve and perhaps fielding two strikers could be a solution. For now, we must only think about working hard.



"Biglia? The more minutes he plays, the better he will get. It takes time to find rhythm. We have chosen to alternate him with Montolivo, and believe this is the right option.



“Kalinić whistles? No comment. All I will say is that we need our fans. After the injury he suffered during the derby, he gave his all in order to play today. That shows what kind of person he is.”

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)