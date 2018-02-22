#LazioMilan Rino #Gattuso non riesce a stare fermo nemmeno nell'intervista post partita. Si conferma una grande persona, umile, concreta e generosa. Bello da parte sua condividere i meriti almeno un po' con #Montella. Rino #grandecuorerossonero pic.twitter.com/oCVr1AEa6p — Salvo (@PerniciaroSalvo) February 28, 2018

Following his side’s 4-5 penalty victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia semifinals, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso heaped praise on his predecessor Vincenzo Montella.“One thing must be said, there is also a bit of merit due to Montella,”said Gattuso to RAI Sport "I tweaked some things but largely kept the course. There's something about his work, you have to admit it. This helped me."Undoubtedly a classy gesture from Gattuso, who has overseen the Rossoneri’s remarkable turnaround.