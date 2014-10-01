Gattuso: "I am the last of AC Milan's problems"

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was interviewed by Premium Sport after the home defeat in the Serie A against Atalanta 2-0.



Gattuso began by saying that: "Many things worked, at the start we had the right approach. Once we went behind, it turned into an uphill struggle. We are always here trying to explain why incidents go against us, but at times we make mistakes that create these situations. When I say we are not a team, I mean it and I can see it. When we run into difficult moments, we cannot react. It’s simply a fact. It’s not the fault of individual players. We lack determination, hunger and grit. I also think we should stop making comparisons with the past. There were different players and a different club. We have to focus on the present, a present full of difficulties which we must all find a way out of together."



Gattuso commented on the meeting he reportedly had with the club's directors this past week stating that: "Today I am the Milan Coach, but I am the least of our problems. It’s not just about fitness levels, but here is also the psychological component. When we are doing is not enough, we must become a team and to do that we need to make fewer mistakes. If I thought that I was the problem, then I would resign immediately. If I thought the players weren’t behind me, I’d resign but that’s not it. It’s a complicated situation, the fans are protesting and we can’t think of continuing the season like this. But I don’t see people holding back or not trying to give their best. I see people who give their all, but evidently we are fragile."



In conclusion Gattuso was asked about Donnarumma's performance stating that: "when we concede a goal it is everyone's fault."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)