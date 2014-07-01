Gattuso: ‘I’d rather prefer to be stabbed...’

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso talked to Premium Sport and Sky Sport after the final whistle of Benevento-AC Milan. The former rossoneri star made his managerial debut with the ‘Diavoli’ but his first game in charge of the club was ruined by a last-gasp goal netted by Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.



Despite the negative result, Gattuso showed some optimism in front of cameras: “I want to thank the boys because they made huge efforts today, they did all they could. There is nothing I can tell them today. We must improve, we are aware of it. Sometimes we must have more personality, some other times we have lost too many balls in the middle of the park. We were punished for our mistakes.”



“Of course we are disappointed by the result, being stabbed would have been better than conceding this late goal. We suffered in the last 15 minutes and we allowed a goal that is difficult to accept. I would have never imagine to see the opponents’ goalkeeper score a goal in the stoppage time.”



