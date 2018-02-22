"There is a lot of pride, for me it was special, now we need to continue like this. My promise is to ensure hard work is being done, to bring Milan back to where it deserves. It's a lot of pressure but it doesn't bother me, I thank Fassone and Mirabelli, this summer they had the idea to call me for the Primavera and I owe them everything."

Gattuso joined the side in November after Vincenzo Montella was sacked by the management. After a rocky start, Gattuso has certainly been able to turn the ship around, beating the likes of Roma, Lazio and Inter in the process.

"I also want to thank those who work at Milanello, all of them, and then the players I've trained so far. It's thanks to them that I'm signing this renewal."