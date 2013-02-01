Gattuso insists AC Milan players are improving under his leadership

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Mediaset Premium after watching his side clinch a 2-1 victory against Cagliari at the Sardinia Arena earlier this evening. Here is what he had to say:



“There was a goalkeeping error on the goal, but when it was still 1-0 Donnarumma kept us in the game with a miraculous save, so these things even themselves out.



“We must take it one game at a time and then see how we end up. We are working hard; the lads deserve credit and we are growing. I am happy with the overall performance, but we must raise our concentration levels. At the end, we were a little bit tired, but are starting to play some decent football.



“Kessié is far better than I ever was, because he has seven or eight goals in his legs per season. In any case, we must continue to focus on the collective and not individuals.”



(Mediaset Premium)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)