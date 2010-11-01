In a week where his former Juventus team-mate Giorgio Chiellini has been extolling his virtues, Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has also received glowing praise from his current boss, Gennaro Gattuso.



Bonucci, who made the controversial move from Turin to the San Siro last summer, is still very much part of Gattuso’s plans at Milanello despite reports linking the 30-year-old with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, who recently lost Argentine stalwart Javier Mascherano.



The Catalan side have recently invested in youngsters Samuel Umtiti and Yerry Mina but are understood to be looking for an experienced centre-back to help guide them in their development.



In the Spanish capital, the same can be said for Real Madrid, where both Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez have failed to fill the void left by Portuguese star Pepe.



Reports from Spain also state that Real legends, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo are both huge admirers of Bonucci and would like the Italian international to come in as part of a radical summer shake-up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

