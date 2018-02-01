Gattuso on Cutrone: He needs to ‘rest and make love’

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso believes finding a "beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love" could be the key to Patrick Cutrone maintaining his hot streak in front of goal.



With Nikola Kalinic out injured and Andre Silva struggling for form, the 20-year-old forward has stepped up to lead the line in recent weeks.



Cutrone has scored four goals in his last four outings in a Milan shirt, with his opener in the 3-0 win at Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday taking his tally for the season to 13 in all competitions.



Gattuso, however, wants to ease the level of expectation surrounding a player who has already drawn comparisons to Rossoneri great Filippo Inzaghi.



"We are taking it easy on Cutrone. He must not get distracted by the fact that he is the youngest player in Milan's history to score that many goals," he told the media.



"He has to work and to rest. I hope he finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love."



The in-form Cutrone looks likely to retain his place in Milan's side for Sunday's crucial Serie A clash with Sampdoria.