Gattuso on derby: 'It's our World Cup final'
26 December at 15:18Prior to his club’s biggest match of the season, both in the standings and for morale, AC Milan tactician Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Milan TV ahead of tomorrow’s Derby della Mole against Inter Milan.
“It will be a very difficult match, with Perisic and Candreva's keys,” said the gaffer. “I don’t need to add anything about Icardi. They are coming back from two defeats, and we’re trying to prepare the right way to win.”
ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE DERBY:
“For us it's like playing the World Cup final, no one could think of so many difficulties, but this derby can change the season on a mental level and results".
ON SUSO:
“It’s true that in Verona he had trouble with accuracy ... For us, he’s crucial, he gives us numerical superiority and opportunities... We hope tomorrow he will improve his numbers in the derby .. . ".
ON PRESSURE TO WIN:
There is and we can feel it. We have to reset everything in an important match. It's essential to give our fans a good feeling. We have to give something back to the fans who are always with us".
Go to comments