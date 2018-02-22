Gattuso opens up about futures of Donnarumma and Suso and talks transfers
07 April at 16:45AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has opened up about the futures of Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger Suso and has told about the club's transfers desires.
The former Milan midfielder recently penned a new deal at the club, months after he was appointed as the interim boss following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella. And the rossoneri have improved since then and are now sixth in the Serie A and are back in the hunt for qualifying for the top four.
In Gattuso's recent press conference ahead of the club's game against Sassuolo, Gattuso was asked about the futures of Gigi Donnarumma and that of Suso. He said: "Suso is doing an incredible, always competing with the midfielders. He can give us more technically but its very good that he's giving us so much at this level. I spoke to him two days ago, he felt like a leader and a real player."
"He has great skills on the ball and he can do more. Even Gigio can do more and he has already done important things. Beyond some things, I have great respect for them."
The Italian was also asked about the club's transfer policy. He said: "Who will arrive must know how to play football, you don't get anywhere with the personality."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
