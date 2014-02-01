Gattuso ponders new system for AC Milan

AC Milan continue to prepare in secret in their punitive training camp under the guidance of Gennaro Gattuso ahead of their upcoming Serie A fixture against Atalanta.



Reports coming from Milanello suggest that the former Pisa and OFI Kreta manager is considering to make a few changes, some forced such as as Suso and Romagnoli who are both suspended and some of his own volition.



Gattuso could opt to play with a 4-3-3 where he deploys two sitting midfield playmakers in Riccardo Montolivo and Lucas Biglia who will be accompanied by former Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.



It remains to be seen if this change could offer the Rossoneri the balance they need in midfield not to lose yet another match which would cause the crisis to deepen even more for Bonucci and the rest of the AC Milan players.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)