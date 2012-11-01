New AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso is reportedly pondering over a change of formation at the club.

Having been appointed by the club following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella, Gattuso has already managed two games in all competitions for the rossoneri. He hasn’t one once though, as Milan were held to a 1-1 draw against Benevento and sustained a loss in the Europa League to Rijeka.

That has prompted Gattuso into pondering about a possible formation change, despite him having admitted in his first press conference that he would play with a three at the back shape at the club.

Milan played the 4-3-3 under Montella to good effect last season and Gattuso feels that it is the right formation to take the club forward.

He would play Leonardo Bonucci and Mateo Musacchio at back, with Ignazio Abate and Ricardo Rodriguez at right-back and left-back respectively. Riccardo Montolivo will play as the deep midfielder, with Lucas Biglia still struggling for fitness. Giacomo Bonaventura and Franck Kessie will start on either side him and the duo of Fabio Borini and Suso will start out wide. Nikola Kalinic will start up front.

Kaustubh Pandey