AC Milan: Gattuso drops Belotti transfer hint

AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso has been full of praise for rossoneri target Andrea Belotti ahead of the club's Serie A tie against Torino.



The 24-year-old Italian Belotti came close to joining Milan this past summer and was on the radar of a host of big clubs across Europe. This season though, injuries have hindered his progress. He has scored only nine times in all competitions for Torino, appearing 26 times in all competitions.



Ahead of the rossoneri's Serie A game against Torino, Rino Gattuso was asked the club's transfer target, who has failed to impress this season. Gattuso said: "He has gone through a negative patch."



"But I love him when he's in form. He is a complete striker and has made an impact in the last few seasons. He is a nice guy and I have always appreciated that."



"I went to see him at Perinette all'Albinoleffe. Although, I saw him for only twenty but I have a good relationship with him."

