Gattuso 'punishes' Milan players after Benevento defeat

AC Milan have been one of the stories of the season after signing Gennaro Gattuso and producing an impressive undefeated run from late December through March, which included sealing a spot in the Coppa Italia Final.



However, they have managed just one win in their last seven matches since falling to Arsenal in the Europa League.



Gattuso has been understandably furious after his team fell lowly Benevento yesterday and at the San Siro no less. The Milan coach has not yet digested yesterday's defeat and in the aftermath he has canceled the two days of rest that were scheduled for today and tomorrow.



After canceling the rest scheduled for this morning, Milan has decided to schedule a training session for tomorrow morning. Gattuso will be hoping his side will avoid “playing without soul” again in their next fixture against Bologna.

