Rino Gattuso has announced the 23-man squad to take on Atalanta at San Siro on Saturday at 6 pm CET https://t.co/jZZg4epoZ8

Mister Gattuso ha diramato la lista dei 23 rossoneri per #MilanAtalanta https://t.co/CwdY0Q1HRy#ForzaMilan #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/qvtSOgcogU — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 22, 2017

Ahead of their clash with Atalanta, Gennaro Gattuso has released his 23-man squad list for AC Milan. With the club struggling, three points are almost a must for the club looking to sneak into European competition next season.Check out AC Milan’s squad list below:Goalkeepers: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, StorariDefenders: Abate, Antonelli, Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, ZapataMidfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Montolivo, ZanellatoForwards: Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva.