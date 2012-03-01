Gattuso reveals AC Milan's transfer strategy
05 January at 14:47AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s match against Crotone.
ON FACING CROTONE:
There are no affordable matches in the Italian championship. We have worked well, but it will be a difficult match and we must not think about luggage, or holidays. It will be a tough match, many attackers will be in the area. We cannot give them space and must be careful in transition. They’re an energetic team.
ON WALTER ZENGA:
A great character, never banal. He was an idol, he was one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world. Our coaching careers have things in common, like experiences abroad. He's a guy I like a lot, he's a real guy.
ON THE WINTER TRANSFER MARKET:
For my part there is no problem. No player has asked me to leave. We're okay. I want to get the most out of what I have. I'm sure we will not do anything. I do not expect anything, no gift.
ON CALHANOGLU PLAYING FROM THE START
He's healthy. Right now I'm having trouble putting the team, making the choices because everyone is playing well.
