Gattuso reveals AC Milan weakness
29 April at 18:45AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso talked to Premium Sport after the rossoneri 2-1 win over Bologna. “We had 4-5 goal chances, the last one was a complicated week. We didn’t live good moments at Milanello of late. We need to improve and we know it.”
“We can still improve, create more goal chances and the strikers will score sooner or later. We need to get inside the area. We need to improve in terms of shots on goal. If you don’t close the games, opponents will have their chances as well. It doesn’t take long to complicate games.”
“Right now Cutrone is doing well. At the end of the game I decided to put Kalinic on. We won against Bologna and it was not easy. It’s not easy to win here at Bologna.”
“It’s difficult to return to the top. We were struggling at the beginning and in the last 2-3 years this club has been struggling. Today we played with many players born after 1993 apart from Zapata, Bonucci, Bonaventura and Zapata. AC Milan lost many games against small clubs in the last few years.”
“Mentality is the problem, no coincidence we lost points against many small clubs. I need to improve as well. I don’t have the experience of a 60-year-old manager.”
Go to comments