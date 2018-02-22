Gattuso reveals how many players AC Milan need to sign

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso talked to media on Friday afternoon, ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Verona.



“We are playing to qualify for Europa League, we can’t miss our target. We always struggle against small teams and tomorrow we must pay attention. We didn’t play well against Bologna even if we won. We made some mistakes and we run risks but now it’s not time to worry, we have to focus on the game.”



MORE GOALS NEEDED - “I didn’t like that we missed too many goal chances against Bologna. We get there and that’s good, but we need to be more clinical. Our target is to end the season in the best way possible.”



EUROPA LEAGUE - “If we win the Coppa Italia final the scenario would change, let’s see where we are after the Juve game.”



ROMAGNOLI – “He will play tomorrow.”



TRANSFERS – “I’ve always said that this team needs 3-4 new players to improve. It’s a fact. We are a young team. Sometimes the level can be raised by players who know how to play some kind of games. Experience is not everything we need, we also need leaders.”

