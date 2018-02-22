Gattuso reveals how many players AC Milan need to sign in the summer
16 April at 21:35AC Milan are planning to bring in several footballers in the summer. The rossoneri signed 11 players before the beginning of the current season and although not as much players will move to the San Siro during the next summer transfer window, AC Milan will surely bring in some more new faces in attempt to return to the top of Italian and European football.
Talking after the rossoneri’s 0-0 draw against Napoli, Gattuso revealed that the club need to do the in the summer transfer window: “We have reaised the bar with the performance against Napoli. Next season we will need 2/3 more players to make one more step forward.”
AC Milan have already complete the signing of both Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic but Gattuso wants some new players to arrive to the San Siro at the end of the season.
It is understood that Gattuso wants a new centre forward, an attacking winger and a new centre midfielder.
