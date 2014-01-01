Gattuso reveals reason for AC Milan’s recent success

Ahead of Sunday’s clash against Udinese, AC Milan manger Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon. The World Cup winner has overseen a turnaround, of sorts, for the Rossoneri which has the San Siro faithful holding on to hope for a return to European competition next season.



ON UDINESE:

We will have to play a good game against Udinese because they are a very physical team. We can't afford to make mistakes. If I am not mistaken, only Napoli and Juventus have won more points than them since Oddo arrived.



ON THE QUIET JANUARY MARKET:

We didn't sign any players because I strongly believe in this squad. I have said it to the club management, to Fassone and Mirabelli. They asked me if I needed anything and I always said no, that we are okay as we are.



ON AC MILAN’S STRONG DEFENSE:

We have only conceded 3 goals because everyone is contributing on defense, including our strikers. We help each other and it's what we focus on during the week. It's easy for a coach to work when players follow you this way.



ON FRANCK KESSIE:

I need him to run 15 km, not to score 10 goals (laughs). Now seriously, he runs a lot but he must be sharper in the last few meters because he often gets to shoot. He could learn from Bonaventura about how to get into the box.



ON SUSO:

He is always there, he attacks and defends. He is everywhere on the pitch. We expect a few goals from him. He is helping us a lot and he can still give more. I'm very pleased to have him.



ON ANDREA CONTI’S RECOVERY:

He is partially training with us, he warms up with the group but it's still early. In a month time, he will join the group in full training but I don't know when he will be fit to play. We don't want to hurry.

