AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has ruled out the possibility of the club signing any players in the ongoing January transfer window.

Milan sacked Vincenzo Montella back in November now have Gattuso in charge and their recent 2-1 win over Cagliari saw the club climb back up to seventh in the table. The rossoneri are still 12 points off fourth placed Inter and that is a disappointment considering how much they spend on signing players this past summer.

Following the club’s win over Cagliari, Gattuso was asked by Radio Anch’io Lo Sport about whether they will make make new signings this month. The former Milan midfielder said: “We will stay the way we are. Many players joined in the summer and I think the team can do a lot more.”

“We have decided to stay this way and nobody will join this month.”

The rossoneri’s next game sees them host Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio on Sunday in what could be the game of the week.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)