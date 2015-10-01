Gattuso should learn the lesson of Mourinho and Man Utd

For AC Milan, this season was and still is all about achieving one thing: a return to the Champions League. While it remains mathematically possible to achieve this by finishing in the top four of Serie A, realists will tell you this is very much a long shot, given the team’s dismal start to the campaign.



Similarly to José Mourinho and Manchester United last season, it now seems their best chance of reaching that goal is to focus all their efforts on to winning the Europa League, thus guaranteeing a spot in next year’s group stage draw. While it is clearly a risky strategy to adopt, the Rossoneri’s chances of surpassing the likes of Inter, Roma and Lazio look very remote at this juncture. Given their current position, they will do well to overtake Sampdoria.



With that in mind, it could be that the Diavolo’s best chance of success lies with forgetting about the league, and ensuring they compete until the very end in the Europa League. This might well be their easiest route back to where they really want to be.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)