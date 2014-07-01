Gattuso shouts at Donnarumma: ‘I’m going to kill you...'

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso did not have his best debut ever today as the rossoneri were held to 2-2 draw by relegation candidates Benevento. The Italian tactician could not his his frustration at the end of the game: “It certainly burns. A stabbing would have been less painful. Then giving up a goal like that, we suffered last fifteen minutes, but it was shocking. I would have never expected to give up a goal to the keeper in the 94th minute. "



"I can only thank these players for how they worked this week and for the spirit they showed on the pitch. We could have done better, but I saw players that made sacrifices. We need to improve our mentality and the phsycal aspect. What we are doing now isn’t enough.”



​During his first game in charge of AC Milan Gattuso claimed the spotlight as he shouted ‘I am going to kill you’ to Gigio Donnarumma who was guilty of not shouting and giving enough orders to his teammates at the back: “Shout or I am going to kill you”, Gattuso has reportedly told the young goalkeeper.



Just a bit of smile in a very sad day for AC Milan.

